10 irrefutable, devastating 9/11 facts

April 20, 2018
By Elias Davidsson and Craig McKee
Scholars who attempt to elucidate the crime perpetrated on 9/11 – who are commonly referred to as 9/11 truthers – are often criticized for relying on conjecture and speculation in support of their claims. Such criticism may at times be justified, though often made in bad faith. There is actually no need to resort to speculative arguments that the official account of 9/11 is a fraud since there are hard facts that support this conclusion. Here are 10 such undisputed facts:
1. U.S. authorities have failed to trace, arrest, try (prosecute), and punish anyone responsible for the crime against humanity committed on 9/11.
The mass murder committed on September 11, 2001 represents, under international law, a crime against humanity. The State where it was committed – in this case the United States of America – bears the obligation to the international community to trace, arrest, try, and punish individuals responsible for that crime.
Since 2002, U.S. authorities admit they have detained a handful of persons at Guantánamo Bay who are accused of helping to orchestrate 9/11. Their identities remain in doubt; their alleged confessions were made behind closed doors; and their trial by a military court does not fulfill minimal international norms of due process.
U.S. authorities claim to have sentenced Zacarias Moussaoui to life imprisonment for not having warned the FBI about the preparations for 9/11, an allegation he denied. No evidence was presented that he was involved in the preparations for 9/11 or knew anything about these preparations. No evidence was presented that he even knew the alleged hijackers. U.S. authorities also claim to hold, since 2003, a man by the name of Khalid Sheikh Mohamed (KSM) in Guantánamo who allegedly confessed to have masterminded 9/11 and more than 30 other terrorist operations. He also allegedly confessed to having planned an attack on a bank in Washington State that did not exist until after he was already in Guantánamo. The man, whose identity remains murky and whose connection to 9/11 is limited to what he said in his ludicrous confession, has not been prosecuted, let alone sentenced. No one seriously expects him to be ever brought to trial, let alone a trial fulfilling international norms.
2. When announcing to the United Nations their decision to attack Afghanistan, U.S. authorities failed to provide evidence that the crime of 9/11 was in any way connected to Afghanistan. In fact, such evidence has still not been produced.
See the letter from U.S. Representative John Negroponte to the President of the UN Security Council, October 7, 2001 (mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/569.pdf).
3. The United States government did not authorize an investigation of the events of 9/11 that could have fulfilled minimal international standards: The 9/11 Commission was neither independent nor impartial, and its investigation was neither thorough nor transparent.
Regarding minimal standards of investigation, see Elias Davidsson, “The Events of 11 September 2001 and the Right to the Truth.” (https://www.scribd.com/document/59150870/Right-to-the-Truth or http://aldeilis.net/terror/1918.pdf)
4. Despite vilifying Osama bin Laden as a terrorist leader, judicial authorities in the United States have failed to charge him in connection with 9/11. He was not even wanted in connection with this crime.
The FBI admitted in June 2006 that it possesses no concrete evidence linking Osama bin Laden to 9/11. (See; Ed Haas, “FBI says, it has no ‘hard evidence connecting Bin Laden to 9/11,” Information Clearing House, June 18, 2006, mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/853.pdf)
5. Authorities in the United States have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that the 19 persons named by the FBI as 9/11 hijackers even boarded aircraft that they are alleged to have subsequently hijacked.
To be precise: U.S. authorities have failed to produce authenticated passenger lists that would include the names of the alleged hijackers; witnesses who saw these alleged hijackers in the airports or boarding the aircraft; authenticated security-camera videos proving their presence in the airports of departure; and DNA identification of these individuals’ bodily remains (see detailed analysis in Elias Davidsson, Hijacking America’s Mind on 9/11 [Algora Publishers, New York, 2013], Chapter 2).
6. U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
7. U.S. authorities have failed to explain why more than 1,100 persons, who were present at the World Trade Center on 9/11, vanished into thin air.
Vast parts of the Twin Towers were literally pulverized as can be seen from video recordings, photos, and testimonies. Of more than 1,100 missing persons, not a single tooth, nail, or bone has been found as of 2011 (See, inter alia, Anemona Hartocollis, “Connecting with lost loved ones, if only by the tips of fingers,” The New York Times, September 11, 2011 [mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/616.pdf]). U.S. authorities have never explained what could have caused more than 1,100 persons to vanish without leaving a trace. They bear the obligation, under human rights law, to determine the reason for such disappearances.
8. U.S. authorities compensated families of 9/11 victims that agreed to waive their right to further court action. The compensation exceeded by at least seven times what was paid to the families of firefighters who died in rescue operations on 9/11.
The families of 9/11 victims received from the U.S. Compensation Fund, established in October 2001, an average of $2.1 million if they agreed to waive their right to engage in civil proceedings (see, inter alia, Brian Bernbaum, “9/11 Fund Chief Faults Payments,” CBS News, 4.9.2003 [mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/terror/951.pdf]). As of 2013, spouses of firefighters who die in line of duty can obtain $333,605 under the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits (PSOB) Act (42 U.S.C. 3796). The figure for 2001 was undoubtedly lower. The 95 families, who did not apply to the Compensation Fund and preferred to let courts determine their rights, obtained an average of $5.5 million in out-of-court settlements (see, Ashby Jones, “The 9/11 Victim Settlements: A Chat with Skadden’s Sheila Birnbaum,” The Wall Street Journal, 13.3.2009 [mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/terror/959.pdf]).
9. U.S. authorities have failed to explain the effect of numerous military drills conducted on the morning of 9/11 – including the simulation of aircraft hijackings – on the commission of the mass murder.
Military drills caused confusion and surprised military and civilian personnel responsible for air traffic, as reported in U.S. media. For example, NORAD Major General Larry Arnold said that, “By the end of the day, we had twenty-one aircraft identified as possible hijackings.” (See, Eric Hehs, “Conversation with Major General Larry Arnold,” One Magazine, January 2002 [mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1052.pdf ]). Colonel Robert Marr, NEADS battle commander, said he had been told that across the nation there were “29 different reports of hijackings.” (See, Robert A. Baker, “Commander of 9/11 Air Defenses Retires,” Newhouse News Service, March 31, 2005 [mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1049.pdf ]). U.S. authorities failed to explain how these drills affected the commission of the crime, including the apparent failure to intercept hijacked aircraft.
10. U.S. authorities promoted numerous officials who, according to the official account on 9/11, had failed to carry out their duties with regard to 9/11. Not a single person has been held accountable anywhere in government for what went wrong on or prior to 9/11.
Here are few examples: Richard Myers, in charge of the Pentagon on 9/11, was promoted to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on October 1, 2001; Ralph Eberhart, in charge of NORAD on 9/11, was promoted to head the new “Northern Command” a year after 9/11; Captain Charles J. Leidig, acting NMCC Director on 9/11, was promoted in 2004 to the rank of admiral; Brigadier General Montague Winfield, who on 9/11 was in charge of the National Military Command Center (NMCC), was promoted in May 2003 to the two-star rank of major general; Marion (Spike) Bowman, who blocked FBI investigations into the alleged hijackers before 9/11, was given an award for “exceptional performance” after a 9/11 Congressional Inquiry report claimed that his unit gave Minneapolis FBI agents “inexcusably confused and inaccurate information” that was “patently false.”
Conclusion
The above facts are sufficient to reject the official account of 9/11 and consider the administration of President George W. Bush as the main suspect for this crime against humanity. While the facts are not sufficient for leveling criminal charges against specific individuals, they permit general conclusions to be drawn regarding the dangerous nature of the U.S. regime and the complicity of the political class, mainstream media, academia, and the justice system of NATO member states in covering-up the crime of 9/11 and shielding those responsible for that crime.
The points adduced in this excellent review are consistent with–and in some cases reinforce–the summary overview I presented on The Brian Ruhe Show, “9/11: Who was responsible and why”, https://www.bitchute.com/video/E3YaOLqzcwzF/
Useful! What exactly would you suggest indicates A&E is controlled opposition?
Their fact based as far as demolition, but just not nuclear?
A&E still touts nanothermite, after T. Mark Hightower and I demonstrated in 2011 (with 3 studies) that nanothermite cannot possibly have blown the towers apart, since it has only 1/13th the power of TNT (the international standard). A&E says something else may have been involved, but the same is true of toothpaste, which is non-explosive but could be made explosive by combining it with an explosive. To this day, A&E refuses to say what else that could have been.
And. like the Judy Wood DEW cult, A&E refuses to address WHO was responsible and WHY. I would suggest that a 9/11 research society that cannot explain HOW it was done and will not address WHO was responsible and WHY represents a limited hangout. I have laid the out in many places; see, for example, “On C-SPAN, Richard Gage leaves 9/11 Truth in a time warp”, http://jamesfetzer.blogspot.com/2015/09/on-c-span-richard-gage-leaves-911-truth.html
We are off topic with the question of what blew the towers apart. Let’s stick to the content of the article, which covers quite a wide range of elements of the 9/11 crime and cover-up.
Nice work, Craig. My regards to Elias, too.
Thanks, James.
Craig, how the towers were destroyed is an on topic issue because if the towers were demolished with explosives that means that much of the towers had to be closed to be wired.
So,if they were demolished with explosives which would have been operated by remote control whenever they wanted, and most of the towers were empty… Why would they need to kill anyone?
So if no, or very few people were killed, that means that the companies involved in handling payouts are guilty of fraud!
Actually, what we saw was indisputably mostly CGI because there is no technology on Earth that can turn very heavy sections of steel into dust.
Learn about vicsims at:
http://www.cluesforum.info/viewforum.php?f=17&sid=8da283f6a73e961b2f70dcb2254c201f
Heat: Sudden high heat causes the molecules of gas within the metal (or rock) to expand explosively. this phenom. is observed in volcanic eruption. Steel boils at a relatively low temp – 5,000f, I think.
marvinsannes,
Boiling steel is a liquid, so before it could turn to dust (which is nonsense anyway) it would have to cool down first.
A bullet that hits a wall at 1,000 mph will not turn to dust but CGI was used to claim that an airplane does:
F4 Phantom Jet Hits Concrete Wall at 500 MPH https://youtu.be/RZjhxuhTmGk
I saw the original footage on TV over 40 years ago and can assure you that it crumpled like a bullet would.
Regardless of the strength of the twin tower walls, the wings allegedly penetrated the steel reinforced floors without smashing to pieces and falling to the ground, and that’s after the cockpit didn’t smash to pieces and fall to the ground first!
Yeah right, see how strong an airplane isn’t here (skip to 2:00min):
How Do They Do It? – Airplane Recycling https://youtu.be/UEPDgSUCVbw
OK, whatever. Those airplanes were the pretty girls dancing across the magicians stage. My point is: Heat and pressure were the prime movers in the towers destruction. When St. Helens erupted I had 2″ of talcum powder sized dust covering my front yard in Salem, OR – 90 miles up wind of the blast. I’d climbed St. Helens 8 yrs. earlier and wondered what the heck could reduce 1/3 of a mountain of basalt rock to talcum powder. I think a very similar process was used on the Twin Towers: Sudden Extreme Heat and Pressure. In the 80’s the US Navy had tech. to mask the appearance of flying objects – it was not CGI – I don’t know how they did it, I think those two 767’s were missiles disguised as airplanes – not CGI. Also, check out the death of Joe Kennedy for remote flying tech. in 1943.
We know heat and pressure were the forces that destroyed the buildings – to get more specific seems pointless, explosives were certainly used in addition to extreme heat. Heat destroyed the inner columns in the 1st hr. and explosives destroyed the outer columns in the 11 second we see the buildings explode. A few yrs ago, I showed a video, of WTC1 coming down, to a friend who was the Ordinance Office for Oregon Military Installation. He’d been to Afghanistan twice and Iraq once as an explosives expert. I ask him: “What could do that?” “Marvin, we got stuff the size of footballs that can reduce a tank to atoms and do the same thing to your building, that would not be a problem. Don’t tell anyone I told you that.”
Excellent comments (both) about the tiny pieces of human beings and the ability to take tanks apart with devices the size of footballs! More evidence this was a nuclear event, where the buildings did not “collapse” but were blown apart in every direction from the top down and converted into millions of cubic yards of very fine dust, leaving no debris in their footprints The conversion of materials into very fine dust, by the way, is another signature of the use of nukes..
Nope. Michael only said: “…the size of footballs.” He’s retired now and I do see him occasionally. I’ll show him this and ask about those “footballs”. Incidentally, he’s now one-of-us. hahahahaha
When St. Helens exploded I wondered what could possibly reduce 1/3 of a mountain to the talcum powder covering my yard 2″ deep. The answer is the sudden extreme heat causes the gas molecules within the rock to expand explosively. I think the explosives triggered when the buildings began to disintegrate were devices which released “Sudden Extreme” heat and that concrete sailing thru the air turning to dust as it goes was a phenomenon we see in boulders shooting out of volcanoes. Mt. St. Helens was not a nuclear event. I don’t think 9/11 had to be, either. Something between Gage’s thermite and Fetzer’s nukes seems plausible.
Mr. Sannes, was there any indication in your friend’s comments that the device(s) he was talking about were nuclear? Or what effect these devices that “could reduce a tank to atoms” had on organic material (as in human flesh and bones)? Thank you.
There must be some explosive between the 5 or 6,000f degrees of thermite and the 1,000,000f odd degrees of a nuclear event. I’ve always wondered why this part of the discussion becomes so shrill? Censored, banned, ridiculed? Is it because of our universal ignorance of this science? We only know fire-crackers and mushroom clouds and nothing in between?
V.T. “Mapping Fort Lee”
Read the nuclear education links under that article.
My understanding of A&E’s work is — strictly scientific and physical evidence based, not willing to delve into speculatory hypothesis. ie. Free fall measurements, horizontal velocities of ejected materials, nano-thermite/thermate particles and steel micro-spheres in dust samples, sulfidation of steel remnants from WTC7, structural analysis of as built WTC7 by UofAlaska, etc.
Just curious. May I ask why the last comment from Marley Engvail was removed? Thank you.
I removed it because it did not address the content of the links posted and because it didn’t even specify which site he was claiming was “junk news” or why. Nothing about it was clear, and I did not want to begin the comments on the post with an off-topic argument about something that isn’t relevant.
Ok. Thanks for the reply, Craig.
I just happen to have met him a few times at Ground Zero, where he performs a silent protest every year holding a giant “Nanothermite” sign. He struck me as a very sincere “good” kid. So I just wondered if you and him had a history or something that might have triggered the instant removal of his comment.
Not sure what site he was referring to. I don’ know this for a fact, but my guess would be that he might not be a fan of the professor’s.
Glad to hear that background. And I’m glad to hear about the efforts he is making at Ground Zero. You’re probably right about your last sentence, but I think for a comment to fly it needs more than just a blanket dismissal without specifics.
I’m sure of Dr. Judy Woods evaluations, in short, it was nothing but murder.
Nuh uhh! ….. it was a accident.
hello,
very good read.
In number 6 the link to the pdf seems to be incorrect? Im not seeing what you are citing, and I would love to see the letter.
thanks
Yes, we’ll get that fixed as soon as possible. Thanks for pointing it out.
The link has been fixed.
Clearly WTC towers 1,2, and 7 were brought down by controlled demolition. WTC towers 1 & 2 did NOT collapse because of “office fires” started by “airplanes” crashing into the two towers.
WTC towers 1 & 2 were pulverized by extremely powerful explosions. Little rubble or debris from these 110-story office buildings remained on the ground after the controlled demolitions & powerful explosions pulverized the two towers. Pools of molten metal in the ground below the footprints of the two towers remained for days after the destruction of the two towers.
Cheney prevented NORAD from sending USAF fighter jets to intercept the “hijacked aircraft”.
The government quickly destroyed the crime scene evidence, instead of preserving what remained of the destroyed WTC towers for forensic examination.
We do not even have the Hollywood version 9/11. The official version does not give for a serious movie
Too soon… They can’t allow the whole 9/11 story questioned in any shape or form. And can not afford a rekindled demand for a new investigation the way Oliver Stone’s JFK did for the assassination.
Could you clarify exactly what you mean by that? I’ve seen JFK and think it’s a great film even if imperfect, but I was too young to remember it at the time it came out. As such, I don’t remember the reaction of the public.
Stone’s JFK came out in 1991, which got such a strong reaction that, the following year, there were hearings held in the United States House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, where Stone testified for hours.
The movie, and the subsequent hearings, coupled with the media frenzy Stone’s fame caused, dug up a lot of skeletons from the graveyard of history, and prompted many questions to be asked, which the perps would have preferred not to be brought up at all. Until that year, the JFK assassination conspiracy world was pretty stagnant at best.
What campout of all this? A BIG FAT NOTHING in terms of actionable decisions. However, the committee did decide that all JFK documents and evidence in the government’s possession needed to be released in exactly 25 years after their decision. This was the decision that Donald Trump failed to abide by when, just a few months ago, he announced that a “small percentage” of the JFK related documents needed further review.
Okay, thanks. I get what you mean. It brought the issue to the forefront of the national conversation, for a little while, but no actual justice was carried out. And then, from that point on, the assassination became merely a topic for cocktail parties.
The Loose Change phenomenon was somewhat analogous, even though it wasn’t on the big screen and there was no Kevin Costner. With the advent of YouTube and Google Video, public opinion turning against Bush and the War, and the rekindled interest in 9/11 around the 5th anniversary in 2006, Loose Change 2nd Edition went super-viral; at one point, it was the hottest internet download for a documentary film. It, combined with earlier documentaries (In Plane Site being a prime example, the one that did it for me), David Ray Griffin’s scholarly books which resulted in his Madison WI speech being televised on C-Span 2 (BookTV), and general skepticism from concerned citizens, really energized the engines of a brand new truth movement. Monthly street actions were performed. Wealthier philanthropist truthers funded large conferences. Some local chapters even had weekly hour-slots on the local public access TV station in the attempt to inform locals. Elected officials, PBS stations, chemistry and physics departments at universities, and Sheriffs’ offices were all given copies of Experts Speak Out and Blueprint for Truth. We were all greeted with stony silence, if not outright contempt.
There were three notable exceptions to that iron curtain of silence and contempt. The first was the Colorado truth group which succeeded in getting their local PBS station to air “Press for Truth” and “Blueprint for Truth” on multiple occasions, with the employees interviewing the activists during the pledge drives and allowing them to talk even more about 9/11 than what the film offered. The second notable exception was when Richard Gage was given a fair hearing on Good Morning Fresno some years back. They let him explain the evidence and were fair with him. They accepted the facts, and tried: “But is it possible that the al Qaeda hijackers got into the buildings and planted the charges before hijacking the planes?” When Richard explained why that’s not remotely probable, the anchors seemed shaken at the end by the implications. “We know you’re not trying to freak out the country, but we can’t help but feel a little freaked out by this.” The third exception, of course, is when Geraldo covered the “Building What?” campaign on Fox News (of all places!) and interviewed Bob McIlvaine and Tony Szamboti.
[Adding upon proofing: these three notable exceptions are purely within the United States. Nanothermite paper author Niels Harrit resides in Denmark, and thanks to him and along with the tireless work of fully dedicated activist and friend of mine Josef Hanji, the truth movement in Denmark is very strong, with a pretty strong percentage of people knowing about 9/11 truth if you stop them on the street and ask them about it.]
If there were a big screen film with A-list actors all about 9/11 truth, it would be a pretty big deal. We have thousands of Zapruder films, not just one. And as beloved as Kennedy was, there is still a bit of a difference between assassinating one person and murdering 3,000, at least in most peoples’ eyes, and on an emotional level. Finally, there was no internet to unite the people and mobilize toward activism in 1991 like there is now. If people can protest, strike, etc in large numbers over guns and salaries, they’ll mobilize to see justice carried out for anyone who might still be alive who was directly responsible for the deaths of the 3,000.
Something pretty super-big in favor of 9/11 truth is going to need to happen at this point, because about as much research/investigation has been done that can be done by citizens with no power of subpoena, etc. At the moment, it’s reached that same stagnant point that JFK has: topic for cocktail parties. Such a “super-big” thing might range from a video of a deathbed confession by a conspirator. Or it could mean someone extremely famous, and preferably well-respected as well, sharing or Tweeting “Experts Speak Out.” That would cause it to receive more views overnight than in all of its years since upload birth.
That being said, while many original generation activists have largely moved on to other things, Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth keeps on keeping on. I follow their social media page. They are regularly engaged in excellent activism and outreach and I know they will keep it up every day until justice.
Just a little morning-after reflection on my comment: Imagine, for example, if Stephen Hawking had shared/tweeted Experts Speak Out.
Better yet … David Goodstein, the Senior Physics Professor at Caltech at the time.
Do you think he watched the news showing the towers being blown to shreds over and over, day after day and believed it was caused by fire and gravity?
IMPOSSIBLE!
He knew the towers were blown to shreds the first time he saw it, but kept his mouth shut.
He should have launched a project for his students to analyze the destruction of the towers to see who comes up with the best explanation according to the laws of physics.
that would have caused some serious pain…
and in Calipornia…that is against the legal statutes
science has no place in a touchy- feely cult compound
the Philosopher W. Zevon observed….
“the ground will open up and swallow the real estate”
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-5241033,00.html
and then, to over stress simple physics…
….”for my next trick I’ll need a volunteer”….freiers
“Experts Speak Out” on Colorado Public Broadcasting on the 11th Anniversary was the most watched program in the station’s history, part of that audience, I think, was the www reach, Today, it would be censored.
David, That’s not quite right. In late 1992, as a consequence of unfounded criticism of “JFK”, I organized a research group consisting of the most highly qualified students to ever study the case, including a world authority on the human brain who was also an expert on wound ballistics, a Ph.D. in physics who is also an M.D. and board-certified in radiation oncology, a physician who was in Trauma Room #1 when JFK’s moribund body was brought in and, two days later, was responsible for the care and treatment of his alleged assassin, Lee Oswald, in Trauma Room #2, and other heavyweights.
We discovered that the autopsy X-rays had been “patched” to conceal a fist-sized blow-out at the back of the head, that the brain shown in diagrams and photographs at the National Archives cannot be the brain of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, that the home movies of the assassination, such as the Zapruder and Nix, were extensively edited to expunge the true causes of his death. I edited ASSASSINATION SCIENCE (1998), MURDER IN DEAELY PLAZA (2000) and THE GREAT ZAPRUDER FILM HOAX (2003), which Vincent Bugliosi has characterized as “the only exclusively scientific books published” on the death of JFK.
Today they have been supplemented by Doug Horne, INSIDE THE ARRB (2008) and several other excellent works, especially David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., JOHN F. KENNEDY’S HEAD WOUNDS: A FINAL SYNTHESIS (2015). We have also been able to prove that Lee Oswald was standing in the doorway of the TSBD at the time the motorcade passed by, which means he not only cannot have been “the lone gunman” but cannot have even been one of the shooters. My most recent on his death, JFK: WHO, HOW AND WHY (2017), should be on amazon.com but also at moonrockbooks.com. But of course the government will never admit any of this.
When you say ‘that is not quite right”, which part do you mean?
Your remark, “What came of this? A BIG FAT NOTHING!”–to which you add, “in terms of accountable decisions”. In terms of realistic expectations, there has been a renaissance of JFK research since “JFK”, where I have promoted the application of the principles of scientific reasoning to this and other cases of its kind, where the government has powerful motivation and appears to be deceiving the public about what’s really going on.
For an introduction, see, for example, “Thinking about ‘Conspiracy Theories’: 9/11 and JFK”, http://www.d.umn.edu/~jfetzer/fetzerexpandedx.pdf, and “Reasoning about Assassinations”, which I presented at Cambridge and published in an international, peer-reviewed journal:http://www.assassinationscience.com/ReasoningAboutAssassinations.pdf
The 25-year deadline for release of all the documents fell in 2017, which is why so many have been released (but not all). There are lots of nuggets here, including that Earle Cabell, Mayor of Dallas, joined the CIA in 1956; that the Russians concluded that LBJ was the principal behind the assassination; and that Oswald’s visit to Mexico City (to arrange a visa to make an escape to Cuba) appears to have been fabricated by the CIA. And we are discovering more.
Professor… we should all know well by now that what prevents “actionable”anything from happening to expose these things has been impossible not due to lack of facts, evidence or new findings, but due to the reluctance of general public to stare darkness in the eyes and choose to deal with it. And due to the ease with which the social engineers are able to abuse the human nature and the masses.
My above comment you are quoting was referring to the social aspects and impact of both the movie and the subsequent congressional hearings.. not the research. By 1991, there was already ample evidence and research available to know that there was a conspiracy and a cover up. Similarly, lets say by 2006, there was no doubt in the minds of those who dared to swallow the red pill, about 9/11. And here we are chatting over a decade later.
Nonetheless it that sense, I still stand by my big fat nothing comment on both counts. (Jfk and 9/11).
On the jfk issue, they are definitely gonna have to wait till GHW Bush kicks the bucket before they’d release anything new. Since, first and foremost, all perps need to be dead before anything comes out into the light. At that point, the JFK fact finding mission is no longer a criminal investigation, but simply archeological research. And on the 9/11 side, you can expect the same kind of timeline at best. I suspect neither you nor I will live long enough to see that day if it ever comes.
Our points are not in conflict. You are talking about publicity and legal action; I am talking about new scientific research that has established rather exactly how it was done and by whom. The case has not been pursued with vigor because it would expose the role of LBJ, the CIA, Joint Chiefs and Secret Service in setting him up for the hit, stealing the body from Dallas and then manipulating the medical evidence, including the actual physical alteration of the body (taking cranial saw to the skull and enlarging the back-of-the-head wound and reversing the throat wound from a small, clean puncture (which was an obvious entry wound) into a messy exit.
Your comments seem to me to underestimate the importance of the scientific research that has taken place since “JFK”, where David W. Mantik, M.D., Ph.D., for example, first entered the National Archives in late 1992 and discovered that the X-rays had been altered and that there are indications of at least two shots to the head, which we have confirmed. And we figured out how they altered the home movies, especially the Zapruder and the Nix, to conceal the true causes of death. So while there has not been movement on the political and legal side (for all the obvious reasons), there has been a tremendous advance in the quality and extent of proof.
Your comments seem to me to underestimate the importance of the scientific research that has taken place since “JFK”…
Not at all… I am simply drawing a parallel between the developments you mention above and a doctor saying “Well, we knew she was pregnant, but, we have new research that proves she is still pregnant”
I just learned, in “Farewell America”, Oswald was arrested on the 22nd, murdered on the 24th, and put into a grave as William Bobo on the 25th. Is that true? I wonder if that grave is guarded to this day. The book states that Oswald’s abdominal bleeding was aggravated to insure his bleeding to death – the book names the aggravator in the Ch. “William Bobo”.
David, I’d like to contact you by email. Could you send me a message at truthandshadows@yahoo.com so I will have your email? Thanks.
I did.
I’m not seeing it, David.
Just tried again. Let me know, please.
Yes, got your message this time. Have responded.
Of course they can allow questioning. The very nature of the attack invited questioning in a manner similar to the JFK assassination. By that I mean the plotters seemed to want public skepticism. This sort of psychological tactic was also employed in the OKC bombing. There were loose ends all over the place. It didn’t matter because the investigations were not above board, the secrecy was overwhelming and the mainstream media (those with direct access to power) were not free to investigate.
If you believe that planes can be hijacked without ever opening the cockpit door, that jet engines vanish into thin air, that a plane with a 45 ft tail height and wings can slip through a 12′ hole, that two 500,000 ton buildings collapsed at free fall speed for the first time in human history, that a 47 story skyscraper collapsed at free fall speed without being hit by a plane, that a steel woodstove or a steel building has ever imploded due to fire…that passports are fireproof…that saudi royalty just happened to fund the hijackers and that it’s coincidental, that a news channel reporting an unprecedented building collapse 20 minutes too early is an ‘error’ and you think people who find all that implausible are ‘nuts’…there is nothing anyone could say to reach you. There is no greater ignorance than the refusal to truly investigate. Some folks really aren’t emotionally ready to face the fact that the people at the top of the chain of command they follow are mass murderers and terrorists.
Ken, You’ve got it right! Those who attack conspiracy research are typically either those who do not even bother to look at the evidence or those who want to undermine and defeat it. You have made some nice points that undermine the official account, which was woven by Phillip Zelikow, whose area of academic specialization before entering government was the creation and the maintenance of public myths–which is exactly what The 9/11 Commission gave us! I suspect that Zelikow was the author of the script for 9/11 itself, which made him the perfect person to serve as Executive Director to insure that the truth not inadvertently be disclosed to the public.
I’ve visited ground zero and seen the footprint (footings) of the buildings and there is no way did any form of aircraft bring these buildings down, this was apparent within minutes of seeing the amount of concrete and steel in the base alone and also the few bits of the steel structure put on display in the museum!!!!
20 Years Research has led me to the same result, The World Bank created by the Rothschild Family,who have conspired to create War for Profit since Napoleon, they are organized Wealthy and Ruthless in their plan for World Control…
# 7: In addition to the 1,100 bodies vaporized, 1,700+ bodies were fragmented into over 22,000 pieces, identified by DNA, and spread over 1/4 of a sq. mile. For one body, a man, 200 fragments were found.
Would it be fair to state that the question of whatever brought down the 3 WTC towers has a logic answer to it, no matter how illogic it might appear to some?
This in light of NIST/FEMA/GOV’s explanation being a theory as well. It’s presented as a fact, but facts are building blocks of truth and are, in themselves, a mixture of evidence and thorough examination. Both elements are fully absent in the NIST/FEMA/GOV conspiracy theory.
Without a deathbed confession of the person who did give the go-ahead, this act [after 17 years have passed already], will end up with the ‘reports’ on the murder of JFK, MLK and RFK: out of sight for ever [or at least until the last witness is pushing up daisies].
Fortunately, more and more people realize what kind of BS MSM is feeding them 24/7.
Actually, we know most of what there is to know about JFK, where the latest document release is filling in some gaps. Equally so for 9/11. For summary overviews, see The Brian Ruhe Show, “JFK: Who was responsible and why” and The Brian Ruhe Show, “9/11: Who was responsible and why” both on BitChute. See my interviews with Ole Dammegard on MLK, largely based on the research of William Pepper; and, with regard to Bobby, see “RFK: Outing the CIA at the Ambassador”, jamesfetzer.blogspot.com. The government was involved in all of these events.
Additionally:
How to Terror-Proof the New World Trade Center – link to Gizmodo
In it, they go through great length to explain how ‘safe’ the building is, but in the end they almost acknowledge it’s impossible to fully ‘terror-proof’ a building. Concrete blocks around the building and CCTV all over the place, will not stop a flying object.
That’s why the next bit of info is a shining example of how distorted the world has become.
[beware: this is from an 2011 article, 10 years after the facts]: – link to Insurance Journal
In it they state the following:
a) “I don’t know of any buildings that have gone through a structural retrofit for the purpose of withstanding a major attack like 9/11,” said Adrian Smith, an architect who designed the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, now the world’s tallest building.
b) To prevent the pancaking that happened at the World Trade Center as one floor fell onto another, the city requires high rises to be built to prevent “progressive collapse,” but it doesn’t spell out how to do that.
I will not even touch upon resistance from the floors below, most, if not all, readers will be aware of the impossibility of a near free fall speed, when a building ‘spontaneous’ collapses.
Some recommendations have been implemented, but, overall, roughly 20,000 high-rise buildings are wide open to the next ‘surprise attack’ [cough, cough].
HTML doesn’t seem to work [more apologies]:
1) https://gizmodo.com/5838327/terror-proofing-the-new-world-trade-center
2) https://www.insurancejournal.com/magazines/mag-features/2011/09/05/213616.htm
There was also over 1,400 vehicles around the WTC that were severely scorched on that day. A simple ‘building collapse’ doesn’t generate that kind of heat. Ask yourself this: How does an event happening on the 90th floor of a skyscraper generate that kind of heat on the streets?
I’m a retired career firefighter with experience fighting fire in a variety of structures, as a FF, a Fire Engineer, a Fire Lieutenant and Incident Commander and I’m here to tell you our govt has been LYING since 9/11 about what happened.
9/11 was an Israeli masterminded False Flag with help from traitors in the WH, the Pentagon, CIA, FBI and NSA. With generous assistance from the Lying MSM.
http://www.911history.de/aaannxyz_ch11_en.html
Greg, check out these melted guns found under the seats of cars in the street. @ 9:27/9:37 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-_MQxkytIS0
Planes, no planes, drone duplicates while real flights went elsewhere. Thermite, scalar weapons, TNT controlled demolition. I say ALL OF THEM.
Who has written the best information on why they use everything in the arsenal to create the ‘conspiracy’ that can never be solved. We forget how clever and destructive the program is designed in their agenda to divide and conquer. JFK was my primer for how to develop a dozen workable theories because they were all used in the planning and execution of crimes.
I think this post exposes the obvious irrefutable facts that do not require science, mathematics or physical evidence to conclusion. I will never pass on a Jim Fetzer investigation but never poo-poo another ones theory and discovery because it is very likely that TPTB designed it to be included in the all-encompassing schema and they were all present.
\
LAS VEGAS: 59 Killed 527 WOUNDED. Not a single wounded in 527 succumbed to their wounds. What are the odds? Miraculous? Not if nobody was shot!.
Here’s a good quote we can use!
“If our leaders seek to conceal the truth, or we as people become accepting of alternative realities that are no longer grounded in facts, then we as American citizens are on a pathway to relinquishing our freedom. A responsibility of every American citizen to each other is to preserve and protect our freedom by recognizing what truth is and is not, what a fact is and is not, and begin by holding ourselves accountable to truthfulness, and demand our pursuit of America’s future be fact-based.” ~ Rex Tillerson, May 16th 2018
Larry Silverstein was the owner of the WTC and was the responsible party for the tenants within and for the responders who also became victims. The millions/billions? he acquired after this horrendous atrocity should have been paid out to those victims. Why has he never been sued for his responsibility of ownership? Saudis have been sued who did nothing, but have been blamed as scapegoats. The Jewish factor raises its ugly head to protect its own, who genuinely are guilty. Just how many Jews/Israelis have been accounted for among all those who were actively in power/service at that critical time?
Mark Oliver has produced a brilliant film about 9/11, “America: A Nation Deceived”, providing an objective and balanced allocation of responsibility while convening its emotional significance at http://mctv.midland-mi.org/Cablecast/Public/Show.aspx?ChannelID=1&ShowID=8865
JFK > MLK > WATERGATE > IRANGATE > GULFWAR 1991 > 911 > ?
Criminology 101 broken glass moves opposite force direction which caused breakage, see sidewalk view of 7 before towers fall look at where front of IOC building went. Fear is a great anesthetic further around here neutralization has always been the norm so you can sell the sizzle. So expect a general denouement over time as the electorate avoids that which it abhors but cannot control. Given the number of assination experts no longer with us the lead time has shrunk substantially and the danger of being prematurely revealed seems a o have had greater ameilitor effect than previous ops provided.the danger is that the incompetence displayed is part of the dramatic decline in performance inspired by a population black boxed out.dont equate cognitive denial for dissonance hundreds of thousands maybe millions of New Yorkers are walking around with that bomb inside consuming their lives the repercussions will be felt for generations much change has it already wrought.never mind a world with its villains or hero’s god likes girls tomorrow and the earth.
Excellent. Well done!!